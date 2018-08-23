Listen Live Sports

Ryanair, union strike deal after 22-hour session

August 23, 2018 7:39 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Ryanair and one of Ireland’s main unions have struck an agreement following a 22-hour negotiating session, paving the way for a ballot of pilots engaged in a long-running dispute with the airline.

Neither side wished to comment on the agreement struck after the marathon session that started Wednesday morning and ended Thursday morning.

The budget airline and pilots have wrangled over working conditions, base transfers and annual leave, resulting in five days of strikes by Irish pilots last month.

The Forsa union says the proposed deal will now go to a vote “with a recommendation for acceptance,” while Ryanair said it would “take these proposals to its board in due course.”

The airline has faced a barrage of strike actions since agreeing to recognize unions last year.

