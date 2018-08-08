Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabia crucifies Myanmar man convicted of murder

August 8, 2018 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it executed and crucified a man from Myanmar convicted of killing a woman and carrying out other crimes.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on the execution Wednesday, saying it was carried out in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

It said Elias Abulkalaam Jamaleddeen entered a Myanmar woman’s home firing a gun and then stabbed her to death. He was convicted of robbing her home and another home, attempted rape, and stealing firearms and ammunition.

The report said his conviction was upheld by the courts and his execution was endorsed by King Salman.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s top executioners, though crucifixions — in which the condemned is usually beheaded and then the body put on display — are rare.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech