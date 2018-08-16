Listen Live Sports

Scottish neo-Nazi jailed for 12 years for bomb-making bid

August 16, 2018 2:25 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A Scottish man with far-right views has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to build a bomb that prosecutors say could have caused carnage.

A search of Peter Morgan’s home found explosive substances, propellants, fireworks and a bottle with ball bearings and nail-gun cartridges attached, as well as neo-Nazi paraphernalia.

Foster was convicted last month of terrorism and explosives offenses.

Judge Colin Boyd said Thursday that jurors had rejected Morgan’s claim that he only planned to blow up a frozen turkey and post it on YouTube.

The judge said that “however abhorrent some may find your views, you are entitled to hold them. What you are not entitled to do is to act on these views for the purpose of committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

