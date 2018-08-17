Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain remembers terror attacks that killed 16 in Catalonia

August 17, 2018 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are among hundreds of people attending ceremonies in Barcelona to mark the first anniversary of terror attacks that killed 16 people.

The commemorations began Friday with a flower-laying ceremony on the Catalan capital’s famed Las Ramblas promenade, where a van mowed down scores of pedestrians.

The monarch and Queen Letizia, families of the victims, and national and local political leaders were among those attending the events.

The van killed 14 and another victim was fatally stabbed in the Barcelona attack.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Another person died of stab wounds in a separate attack the next day in nearby Cambrils.

The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Spanish authorities say they dismantled the cell, with its members either dead or arrested.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech