Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Australian ruling party meeting to choose new PM

August 23, 2018 10:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Australia’s political leadership turmoil (all times local):

Noon

Members of Australia’s conservative Liberal Party are meeting at Parliament House to choose a new prime minister.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the names of his party’s lawmakers who wanted him to go before allowing the meeting. It started around midday Friday after the 43 signatures were verified.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia’s second female prime minister. Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister.

___

10 a.m.

Australia appears set to get its sixth change of prime minister in 11 years, which would continue an era of extraordinary political instability.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is among the favorites and would be Australia’s second female prime minister.

Other favorites include Treasurer Scott Morrison and the only declared challenger Peter Dutton, a former cabinet minister.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Dutton supporter Mathias Cormann says he is confident that the meeting of lawmakers in the conservative Liberal Party will go ahead. A complication had been finding 43 lawmakers to sign a petition demanding a change of leader.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull demanded the signatures as proof that most of his government had lost faith in him.

Turnbull won’t contest the leadership ballot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech