The Latest: Guatemala military surrounds HQ of UN commission

August 31, 2018 3:11 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Latest on Guatemala’s expulsion of the U.N.-sponsored commission investigating corruption (all times local):

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales says he is not renewing the mandate of a U.N.-sponsored commission that has pressed a number of high-profile corruption probes in the country, including against him.

Morales says the time “has arrived” to transfer the commission’s capacities to Guatemalan institutions.

He adds that the country has notified the U.N. secretary-general of the decision to “immediately” begin that transfer.

Morales made the announcement Friday speaking in front of military officials as soldiers surrounded the commission’s headquarters in Guatemala City.

