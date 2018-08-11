Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Jordan official says 3 police killed in raid

August 11, 2018 3:45 pm
 
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Jordan (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Jordan’s government spokeswoman says the number of police officers killed in the storming of a suspected militants’ hideout has risen to three.

Police had been chasing suspects in a bombing attack Friday in which a police officer was killed. The government has called the bombing a “terrorist attack.”

On Saturday, security forces raided buildings west of the capital of Amman as part of the manhunt.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghuneimat says suspects rigged a building with explosives and detonated them when police raided it.

Ghuneimat initially said one officer was killed, but later updated the death toll to three.

___

9:40 p.m.

Jordan’s General Security Radio reports a police officer has been killed as forces stormed buildings outside the capital Amman in search of suspects behind an explosion that killed a policeman.

It reported Saturday that several others were injured in the operation to catch those responsible for the bombing the day before.

There were no further details.

Earlier, Jordan’s Interior Ministry announced that the bomb that went off late Friday was planted in an area where a police vehicle usually stops during an ongoing music festival in the town of Fuheis.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz called the bombing a “terrorist attack.”

Jordan is a close ally to the West in a turbulent region, and has been largely spared from the conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

___

2:50 p.m.

Jordanian authorities say a bomb has killed a policeman near the capital.

The Interior Ministry says the bomb that went off late Friday was planted in an area where a police vehicle usually stops during an ongoing music festival in the town of Fuheis.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz called the bombing a “terrorist attack,” and local media say a manhunt has been launched to find those behind the blast.

Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has been largely spared from the conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

