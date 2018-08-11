Listen Live Sports

Toll from Greek seaside resort wildfire rises to 94

August 11, 2018 9:17 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek health officials say the death toll from the July 23 fire at the seaside resort of Mati, near Athens, has risen to 94 after a 57-year-old woman in intensive care died of her injuries.

The Ministry of Health announced that the woman, who died Saturday morning, is the 11th person to have died in the hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

The ministry says 31 other fire victims are still hospitalized; eight of them are still in intensive care, including five who are on life support.

Greece’s fire service confirmed the number of Mati wildfire dead at 94, adding that among them “are two unidentifiable remains, with available DNA, that have not been sought by relatives.”

