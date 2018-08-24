Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK tour operator moves guests out of Egyptian hotel

August 24, 2018 4:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Tour operator Thomas Cook says it will move all of its customers out of a hotel at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada after a couple who were staying there died under mysterious circumstances.

The move came after John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley in northern England, died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel.

Thomas Cook says the “circumstances of their deaths are still unclear” and that it has “also received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests.”

The tour operator says guests will be moved to other hotels or given the option to return home.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech