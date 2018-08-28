Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US calls Middle Eastern nations to step up Palestinian aid

August 28, 2018 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is calling on Middle Eastern nations to increase aid to Palestinian refugees.

The Trump administration slashed funding for the U.N. agency aiding Palestinian refugees earlier this year.

Nikki Haley said the U.S. cannot be faulted for cutting funding when countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait don’t give more to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which provides services to Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan and Lebanon.

Haley spoke Tuesday at a conference in Washington hosted by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Trump administration in January cut some $65 million dollars in money for Palestinian refugees, demanding that the U.N. agency responsible for the programs undertake a “fundamental re-examination.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech