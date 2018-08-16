Listen Live Sports

Vienna authorities ban eating on subway trains

August 16, 2018 8:41 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Vienna have decided to ban passengers from eating in the Austrian capital’s subway trains. But they don’t plan to punish offenders, at least to start with.

The Austria Press Agency reported that city councilor Ulli Sima announced the blanket ban Thursday. It will be introduced Sept. 1 on the U6 line and extended to the other four lines on Jan. 15.

Authorities initially considered banning only specific strong-smelling foods, such as pizza, kebabs and noodles. However, a majority of people who took part in a local transport authority survey backed a ban on all eating. Passengers will still be allowed to snack on the platforms.

Sima left open whether authorities will eventually impose penalties, saying “that depends what experience we have with the ban.”

