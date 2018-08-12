Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Wildfire forces Greek villages on island of Evia to evacuate

August 12, 2018 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire service says a wildfire raging on the island of Evia, in central Greece, has forced them to evacuate two villages and a monastery.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Traffic on the main road that runs across the length of the 180-kilometer (110-mile) island has been stopped near the fire, police say. They urge people wishing to drive to Athens from northern Evia to use ferries to the mainland, which will operate throughout the night. Normally, drivers would cross a bridge at the narrowest point separating Evia from the mainland, which is south of the fire’s location.

Greece’s most devastating wildfire, at a seaside resort east of Athens on July 23, killed 94 people, with several more hospitalized in serious condition.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech