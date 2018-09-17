Listen Live Sports

20 dead as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

September 9, 2018 12:48 pm
 
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan on Sunday and killed 20 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby Air plane had been traveling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, told The Associated Press.

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Among the dead were at least three children and the bishop of Yirol, authorities said.

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.

“There were people everywhere,” the official said of the crash site.

Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

