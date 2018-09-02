Listen Live Sports

2 Greek journalists detained after minister files complaint

September 22, 2018 2:52 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The publisher and editor in chief of a Greek newspaper have been detained over an article that alleges mishandling of European Union funds meant to improve conditions in migrant hotspots across the country.

The journalists were detained following a complaint by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, whose ministry is handling the EU funding. The article published Friday alleged some of the recipients of EU funding were businessmen connected to Kammenos.

Panayiotis Lampsias, editor-in-chief of daily “Fileleftheros” (Liberal) told the Associated Press that “we are at the Exarchia police precinct, where we will spend the night and probably be sent to a prosecutor” on Sunday.

Opposition parties have condemned the detention. Conservative New Democracy party accused the defense minister of “thuggery” and said the real issue was the mishandling of funds.

