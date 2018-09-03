Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

4 wounded in blast at Communist meeting in eastern Ukraine

September 29, 2018 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Four people were wounded Saturday in an explosion at a meeting of the local Communist Party in the largest city in Ukraine’s separatist east.

The blast occurred in Donetsk, capital of the Donetsk region, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014. The separatist government said in a statement that preliminary information indicated it was caused by a bomb. It did not say how seriously any of the four victims were wounded.

The explosion came a month after Donetsk separatist leader Alexander Zakharchenko and a bodyguard were killed in a blast in a cafe in Donetsk.

Russia’s state news agency RIA-Novosti said one of the wounded was local Communist leader Igor Khakimzyanov, who intends to run in November elections to choose a successor to Zakharchenko.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and rebels in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry