After setback, African art museum promises to be more open

September 6, 2018 7:26 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ahead of its first anniversary, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa says it is committed to transparency after the executive director’s resignation and questions about governance.

Brooke Minto, a director of the museum on the Cape Town waterfront, says the leadership will participate in “many public conversations” and publish an annual report in November.

Meanwhile, Minto says, the museum is “outpacing expectations” and drew 350,000 visitors in its first year. About 100,000 visited for free in a program to involve local communities.

The Zeitz museum opened on Sept. 22, 2017. It bills itself as a major showcase for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora.

The museum’s upbeat start was undercut in May when trustees said they suspended executive director Mark Coetzee amid an inquiry into his “professional conduct.”

