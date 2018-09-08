Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bahrain arrests 14 Iranians that entered country illegally

September 8, 2018 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Bahrain say they’ve arrested 14 Iranians they allege entered the island nation on “forged Asian passports.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry made the announcement Saturday night, saying those arrested paid for the Asian passports in cash to be able to enter the island off Saudi Arabia.

The statement did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for their entry into Bahrain.

State media in Iran did not immediately report on the arrests.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bahrain, ruled by a Sunni monarchy, is a majority Shiite nation. Its rulers have been engaged in a yearslong crackdown on dissent following its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Bahrain long has accused Iran of arming and training Shiite militants and stirring dissent on the island, something Tehran denies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech