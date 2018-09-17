Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Belgian police shoot, wound knife-wielding assailant

September 17, 2018 6:28 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police shot and wounded a man who attacked one of the officers with a knife on Monday in a northern neighborhood of the capital city, Brussels.

“The man attacked one of our colleagues with a knife,” slightly wounding the officer on the head, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere.

Van De Keere said that a second officer shot the attacker and “seriously wounded him.”

The spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor’s office, Ine Van Wymersch, said the incident did not appear to be terror related.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in a statement that the man, who was not identified, had pulled out the knife when police tried to get him to move away from some government offices. Three shots were fired at him after he struck one of the officers.

“The suspect was hit by a bullet in the body and another in the leg. He is in critical condition,” the statement said. An investigation has been launched.

A local resident, who would only identify himself as Aziz, told The Associated Press that he heard up to three shots.

“I heard a gunshot. Then two or three. Then a guy fell down on the ground and the police were shouting ‘drop the knife, drop the knife,’ and the guy fell on the ground.”

The incident happened near a park where migrants routinely camp while their applications for residency permits are assessed nearby.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech