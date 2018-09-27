Listen Live Sports

Berlin authorities probe Turkish spying allegations

September 27, 2018 11:34 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin say they’re looking into allegations that a police officer passed information to Turkish intelligence about Turkish opposition supporters living in the German capital.

The Berlin daily Tagesspiegel reported Wednesday, without naming sources, that German security authorities suspect the officer of giving information on exiles’ addresses to a Turkish embassy employee. But it said federal prosecutors, who investigate espionage cases in Germany, don’t yet see any need to take over the case.

Berlin’s state interior minister, Andreas Geisel, said city authorities have no indication of any danger to Berliners with Turkish roots. The allegations come as Turkey’s president visits Germany.

Police chief Barbara Slowik said Thursday “if the allegations are substantiated, I will do everything to remove this person from the service of the Berlin police.”

