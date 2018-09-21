Listen Live Sports

Berlin Wall reproduction off, at least for now

September 21, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — The German capital won’t be getting a reproduction of the Berlin Wall after all — at least for now.

A group of artists planned to build a remake of the Cold War barrier around a downtown block in mid-October and tear it down Nov. 9, 29 years after the original one was opened.

But Berlin authorities said Friday they denied permission for the project. News agency dpa reported that they had safety concerns.

The artists’ group, DAU, planned to have visitors buy “visas” to visit the walled area. The idea was to create the experience of traveling to a foreign country and losing the sense of freedom.

The original wall, built by communist East Germany, divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989.

