Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Children rights charity wins $1 million humanitarian prize

September 10, 2018 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — An international children rights charity based in Switzerland has been awarded the 2018 Balzan Prize for humanitarian achievement.

The Balzan Foundation announced Monday that Terre des Hommes will receive 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million) for a project in the African nation of Mali to save infants during childbirth and help their mothers. The foundation said the project could be replicated on a larger scale in other countries.

While the Balzan Foundation awards prizes of 750,000 Swiss francs ($770,000) each year in four otherwise overlooked disciplines — two humanities and two scientific — the humanitarian award is given less frequently, at least every three years.

This year, prizes were awarded for social anthropology, global history, chemical ecology and fluid dynamics.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech