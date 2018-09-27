Listen Live Sports

City official in southern French city stabbed to death

September 27, 2018 8:56 am
 
PARIS (AP) — A city hall official in the southern French city of Rodez was stabbed to death in a daylight attack on Thursday.

The Rodez press office said the victim, Pascal Filoe, was killed near the city hall building in the city center. He was in charge of local police services.

The press office said the suspect, who was arrested and placed in custody, was known to police previously for damaging a patio door at city hall. The suspect’s motives remain unknown. Local media reported that he acted out of vengeance days after his unregistered attack dog was confiscated.

