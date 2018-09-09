Listen Live Sports

Egypt hands Lebanese woman 1 year sentence for insults video

September 9, 2018 1:19 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has approved an appeal by a Lebanese woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison over insulting Egyptians in a video she posted online and handed her a suspended one-year sentence.

The Heliopolis Appeals court on Sunday fined Mona el-Mazbouh 10,700 Egyptian pounds (around $598) and ordered her deportation.

Egyptian authorities arrested el-Mazbouh in May after she posted a 10-minute video in which she used profanities to describe her vacation in Cairo where she says she was sexually harassed. She calls Egyptians the “dirtiest people” and Egypt “the country of pimps … of beggars.”

El-Mazbouh later posted an apology video, saying “I definitely didn’t mean to offend all Egyptians.”

She was initially handed an 11-year prison sentence but it was later reduced to eight.

