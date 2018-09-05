Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia leaders to meet in Asmara

September 5, 2018 9:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Eritrean officials say that the leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia are to meet in Eritrea’s capital Asmara, furthering the diplomatic thaw in the strategic Horn of Africa region.

Eritrea’s Minister of Information Yemane Gebremeskel tweeted that President Isias Afwerki, Ethiopia’s Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and Somalia’s President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohamed will meet in Asmara Wednesday.

By bringing together the leaders of former arch-foes in a summit Wednesday, Eritrea is building newly friendly relations with neighbors Ethiopia and Somalia.

Ethiopia’s reformist leader Abiy since coming to power in April has succeeded in forging better relations with Eritrea. The leaders of the two counrtries have since visited each other’s capitals in recent weeks and opened to the public the formerly heavily militarized border areas.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech