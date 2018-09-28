Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Ex-manager gets 5 ½ years for stealing from London fire fund

September 28, 2018 7:24 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A court has sentenced the former finance manager for the local authority that owned a London high-rise ravaged by a deadly fire to 5½ years in prison for stealing money meant for survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Jenny McDonagh admitted taking 60,000 pounds ($78,000) from a fund established for survivors of the June 2017 fire that killed 72 people. McDonagh was sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutors say the 39-year old, who worked for Kensington and Chelsea Council, used pre-paid credit cards intended for Grenfell survivors to fund trips to Dubai and Los Angeles.

Prosecutor Catherine Gould says McDonagh “abused the trust placed in her to take personal advantage of a national tragedy.”

Hundreds were left homeless after flames from a fire in one apartment raced up the building and trapped residents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

