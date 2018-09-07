Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

France looks to develop defense cooperation with Cyprus

September 7, 2018 10:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France’s foreign minister says his country is looking to bolster defense cooperation with Cyprus that could help augment Europe’s presence in the east Mediterranean.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides that France wants a more united, democratic and sovereign Europe “whose voice is heard with greater power in the world.”

Christodoulides said Cyprus is ready to work with France to fulfill the ambition of French President Emmanuel Macron that Europe takes more responsibility for its own defense.

French warships often use the east Mediterranean island-nation — some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Syria’s coastline — as a resupply and refueling stop.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The two ministers also discussed expanding energy cooperation.

French company Total is already licensed to search for hydrocarbons off Cyprus’ southern coast.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech