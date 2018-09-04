France ready to deploy navy in scallop dispute with Britain

PARIS (AP) — The French agriculture minister says the country’s navy is ready to intervene to prevent further clashes between French and British fishermen who angrily bumped boats over access to scallop fisheries off the French coast last week.

The minister, Stephane Travert, expressed hope that British and French fishermen will strike a deal to resolve their dispute when they meet Wednesday for talks.

Speaking Tuesday to broadcaster CNEWS, Travert said: “We can’t continue like this, we can’t carry on having clashes like this.”

He added that the French navy is ready to intervene if necessary.

About 35 French boats confronted five British ones, sometimes banging hulls, in international waters off the coast of northern France last week, amid tensions over access to scallop fisheries.

