Georgette Mosbacher starts as US ambassador in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Georgette Mosbacher, an entrepreneur and Republican donor, officially began her term as the new U.S. ambassador to Poland on Thursday by presenting her credentials to President Andrzej Duda.

The 71-year-old Mosbacher was tapped by President Donald Trump for her mission in the nation of 38 million that has close ties with Washington. Warsaw was the inaugural stop on Trump’s first European tour last year.

The two NATO allies share security concerns in the face of Russia’s increased military activity. Poland is seeking a greater U.S. troop presence on its territory and in the region.

Duda is to hold talks with Trump at the White House on Sept. 18. The meeting is expected to cover energy cooperation and increasing business ties.

Advertisement

Poland wants to increase the volume of liquefied gas contracts with the U.S., as it seeks to cut dependence on gas imports from Russia, which has occasionally used them as a political tool. Poland also wants more U.S. investment to help fuel it’s fast-developing economy.

The ceremony at the early 19th century Belweder palace in Warsaw included a handshake and a few brief remarks exchanged.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.