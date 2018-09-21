Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German police question suspect in girl’s 2001 disappearance

September 21, 2018 10:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Friday that they may have made a breakthrough in their investigation of the mysterious 2001 disappearance of a 9-year-old girl.

Bavarian officials said a 41-year-old man has told them he transported the body of Peggy Knobloch, who disappeared on the way home from school, to woods in neighboring Thuringia state where her remains were found in 2016.

The officials said he told investigators that another man gave him the girl’s body at a bus stop in the small town of Lichtenberg and he claims to have tried to revive her, before driving the body away. Details of how this handover took place were not provided.

He says he burned the girl’s school bag and jacket at home several days later.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The suspect was identified as Manuel S. in line with privacy rules.

Prosecutor Daniel Goetz said the man is being investigated on suspicion of murder, to which the statute of limitations doesn’t apply in Germany. The suspect was released after questioning because there wasn’t enough evidence to hold him.

The suspect was questioned last week after an analysis of evidence found at the scene gave investigators reason to look into his possible involvement, authorities said.

A mentally disabled man was convicted of the girl’s murder in 2004 but acquitted in a retrial a decade later.

In 2016, investigators found the DNA of a member of a far-right group that killed 10 people at the site where the body was found, but then determined that a contaminated tool was to blame for that.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech