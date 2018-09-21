Listen Live Sports

Germany arrests woman accused of Islamic State membership

September 21, 2018 6:07 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police have arrested a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of serving in the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the German-Algerian woman, identified as Sarah O. for privacy reasons, is accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say she traveled to Syria as a teenager in October 2013, where she received firearms training and married an IS fighter from Germany in 2014.

German authorities say she and her husband conducted “guard and police duties” in IS-controlled areas. She is also alleged to have tried to recruit others in Europe to join IS and, together with her husband, received about $118 a month from the group.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said the woman’s children were taken into care upon their arrival at Duesseldorf airport from Turkey on Friday.

