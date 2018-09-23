Listen Live Sports

Get out the needle: Tattoo artists show off their skills

September 23, 2018
 
BERLIN (AP) — Tattoo fans around the world may be wondering just where their favorite artists are.

Wonder no longer: Tattoo experts from 22 countries are showing off their skills at a convention in the Swiss lakeside city of Montreux.

The Montreux Tattoo Convention, which opened on Friday and ends Sunday, features some 160 artists along with concerts and competitions.

It’s the fourth edition of the gathering.

