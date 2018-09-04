Greek island ferries back to work after crews end strike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek ferry crews have ended a strike that left tens of thousands of travelers and islanders stranded for more than a day.

The main seamen’s union, PNO, decided Tuesday to return to work immediately, after ferry operators offered them a 2-percent pay increase after an eight-year freeze because of Greece’s debt crisis.

That means that ferries will start sailing as soon as possible, instead of after 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) Wednesday when the strike had originally been due to end.

PNO had initially been pressing for a 5-percent pay hike.

The strike, launched early Monday, caused considerable disruptions as most islands have no air link with the mainland.

