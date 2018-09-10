Listen Live Sports

Greek historic Spitfire fighter to soar in the skies again

September 10, 2018 2:43 pm
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek air force says its sole surviving Supermarine Spitfire, a British fighter during World War II, is in England to be restored to airworthiness 65 years after its last flight.

The air force said Monday that the cost of the refurbishment will be covered by Greece’s private Icarus Foundation, whose aim is to restore historic warplanes.

The single-seater Spitfire Mk IX, of which more than 5,000 were built, arrived in Britain in April and should be ready by early 2020.

The plane was produced in 1943 and took part in allied operations over France. In the Greek air force since 1947, it was used during the Greek civil war and later flew photo-reconnaissance missions before being put on ground display.

About 50 Spitfires worldwide are in flying condition.

