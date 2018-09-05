Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Greek police recover Aphrodite stolen from island museum

September 5, 2018 9:17 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have recovered a 2,000-year-old statue of Aphrodite, the ancient goddess of love, which was among a batch of antiquities stolen from a museum storeroom on the island of Santorini.

Police say a man who had allegedly been trying to sell the 80-centimeter (31-inch) marble work was arrested Tuesday in the southern seaside town of Loutraki. Another two Greek men have been identified as suspected accomplices.

A police statement Wednesday said the director of the Santorini museum confirmed the artifact was stolen from the storeroom.

Earlier this year, a museum watchman and another suspect were arrested for allegedly stealing antiquities from the storage area, and about 20 pottery and stone artifacts were recovered.

No inventory of other missing artifacts was published, and it was unclear how many were stolen.

