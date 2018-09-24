Hundreds arrested in Ethiopia after violence around capital

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — An Ethiopian security official has confirmed the arrests of hundreds of youths in the capital, Addis Ababa, following violence within the city and in nearby towns last week in which several dozen people were killed.

The announcement on Monday came following widespread calls on social media by citizens of this East African country to disclose the reason why the arrests were made.

Degife Bedi, a police official with the Addis Ababa Police Commission, said more than 1,200 individuals who were “directly involved” in the violence in the capital have been sent to a military camp to be “rehabilitated” and 107 others will face criminal charges. He said an additional 2,000 people were detained at hookah-serving houses, gambling shops and khat-chewing stores and were later released.

