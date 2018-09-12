Iraq: Car bomb explosion kills at least 6 north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say a car bomb has exploded outside a restaurant north of Baghdad killing at least six people.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says the explosives-laden car ignited Wednesday outside a restaurant on a highway near Beiji city.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said six people were killed and 42 wounded.

It was not immediately clear what the target was and no group immediately claimed responsibility.

Advertisement

Beiji, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Baghdad, fell to the Islamic State group during its 2014 blitz across northern and western Iraq, and it was the scene of heavy fighting until it was taken back in 2015.

Despite its defeat, IS has been able to launch attacks in areas that were under their control in Iraq’s north and west.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.