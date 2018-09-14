Listen Live Sports

‘Isaac’ drops rain on Puerto Rico, sparks outages

September 14, 2018 9:28 am
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Power outages are being reported across Puerto Rico as Tropical Depression Isaac drops rain across the U.S. territory.

Forecasters on Friday warned of flash flooding and wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph. The tropical storm remnants are passing south of the island and moving west across the Caribbean region.

The National Hurricane Center said up to 3 inches of rain could fall in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Puerto Rico is still trying to recover from Hurricane Maria nearly a year after the Category 4 storm hit. The island’s power grid remains fragile, and nearly 60,000 homes still have makeshift roofs not capable of withstanding a Category 1 storm.

Isaac caused some flooding earlier in Dominica and is forecast to gradually weaken over the next few days.

