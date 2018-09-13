Israeli backpack deploys bulletproof vest

JULIS, Israel (AP) — An Israeli company says it has come up with a unique item to protect against the threat of school shootings — a bulletproof backpack that transforms into a bulletproof vest.

Masada-Armour says its backpack also deploys a protective vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. The standard protection claims to stop handgun bullets while upgraded versions can block rifle fire.

Co-owner Yair Rosenberg says the product, with its front and back protection, was designed to provide schoolchildren defenses against mass-shooting attacks. He says “people are looking for solutions and this is very beneficial.”

He says in an era when schools have become war zones, his company has seen increased interest in the product.

Advertisement

The basic version weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds) and sells for $500. The upgraded version, weighing 4.2 kilograms (nine pounds) costs $750.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.