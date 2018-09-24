Listen Live Sports

Kenya police charge provincial governor with student murder

September 24, 2018 10:53 am
 
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police have charged a provincial governor with the murder of a university student who claimed he had impregnated her in an extramarital affair.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado Monday denied the murder of Sharon Otieno before High Court Judge Jessie Lessit and was held in remand prison until bail is determined.

Otieno was kidnapped along with journalist Barack Oduor last month when they were due to meet with the governor. Oduor says he was pursuing Obado’s reactions to Otieno’s claims that she was seven months pregnant with the governor’s child when they were lured into a car by the governor’s personal assistant. Oduor says he jumped out of the moving vehicle after two men accosted them and took their phones. Otieno’s body was later found in a forest.

