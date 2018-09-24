Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Kenya’s military says it’s killed 10 extremists in attack

September 24, 2018 10:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s military says it’s killed 10 rebels from the al-Shabab extremist group in an ambush in Kenya’s south where several soldiers have died from roadside bombs.

Three soldiers were wounded in the attack in Taksile, north of Pandaguo, said military spokesman Col. Paul Njuguna in a statement.

In the past three months at least 24 soldiers have been killed by roadside bombs planted by al-Shabab which the military is fighting near the Somali border.

Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia in 2011. Kenya’s military attack comes days after the U.S. put pressure on the militants in Somalia with an airstrike. The U.S. Africa command said in a statement Friday that the airstrike is estimated to have killed 18 militants.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech