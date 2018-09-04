Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Mali President Keita sworn in to a second 5-year term

September 4, 2018 10:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been sworn in to a new five-year term in the presence of former rebels and several other personalities although the opposition continues to dispute his election win.

Keita, 73, was inaugurated Tuesday following his August 20 election victory, which was later confirmed by the Constitutional Court.

“I reach out to all those who want Mali to succeed, all who want to believe in this beautiful nation, without exception,” said Keita in his inaugural speech.

Keita vowed to maintain a secular state and to strengthen national security against extremist violence by improving the training and equipping of the national army.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Since 2012, Mali has faced attacks by Islamic extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and Tuareg separatist rebels. In 2015, a fragile peace agreement was signed between the Malian government and separatist groups but attacks by Jihadist rebels have intensified and spread from the north to the center of the country.

Keita was first elected president in 2013, a year after a military coup that ushered in a period of chaos that allowed the extremists to control parts of northern Mali. French and Malian forces regained control of the urban centers in the north in 2013 but the rebels continue to launch attacks in the area.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech