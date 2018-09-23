Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Marchers demand better protection for British wildlife

September 23, 2018 7:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The animals can’t protest so people in London did that for them.

Hundreds of marchers demanded better protection for British wildlife at the People’s Walk for Wildlife in Hyde Park on Saturday. Many carried pro-nature and pro-animal banners and placards and some wore animal masks.

Organizers said the march was to raise awareness about the threat to species and habitats across the United Kingdom.

Singer Billy Bragg implored the crowd to put the environment “back on the agenda” despite the Conservative government’s preoccupation with its Brexit divorce from the European Union.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Organizer Chris Packham has unveiled proposals to help Britain’s natural environment, including linking elementary schools to farms so children learn about food production. He has also called for an end to grouse shooting and dredging for scallops.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech