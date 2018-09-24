Listen Live Sports

Norway convicts man of providing terror attack instructions

September 24, 2018 9:04 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man has been convicted of terror offenses in Norway for providing online instructions on how to carry out attacks and sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

A district court west of Oslo ruled that the 51-year-old engineer of Iranian descent had urged others to commit terror acts.

The court also ruled Monday that the man, from January 2014 until his arrest on May 11, 2015, had urged the Islamic State group to kill a Jordanian and a Syrian government pilot that it had captured.

The man, who was arrested at the engineering firm Aker Solutions outside Oslo, had denied calling for acts of terror, adding that he had wanted to infiltrate IS to destroy it from the inside.

He wasn’t identified by the court because of privacy rules.

