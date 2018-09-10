Listen Live Sports

Pakistan army chief confirms death sentences for 13 Taliban

September 10, 2018 9:04 am
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army chief has confirmed death sentences for 13 “hardcore terrorists” after military courts found them guilty of carrying out attacks that killed 202 people including 151 civilians.

In a statement Monday, the military says Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved prison terms for seven convicts involved in acts of terrorism, including the destruction of educational institutions.

It added that the 13 convicted Pakistani Taliban had killed 151 civilians and 51 security forces attacks in recent years that also saw 249 others wounded.

The trials are closed to the public but defendants are allowed to hire lawyers.

After a 2014 attack on a school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, mostly students, Pakistan resumed military trials for militants and lifted a moratorium on the death penalty.

