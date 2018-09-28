Listen Live Sports

Police charge 3 suspects with murder in Slovak reporter case

September 28, 2018 10:46 am
 
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s police say they have charged three suspects with murder in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Police conducted raids in the southern town of Kolarovo on Thursday and arrested eight people. The prosecutor general’s office said Friday the other five have been released.

The suspects have not been identified. Police and prosecutors say more information will be released next week.

Journalist Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21. Slovak authorities said they believed it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak’s work — he was investigating possible widespread government corruption and ties between Slovak politicians and Italian mobsters.

The killings triggered a political crisis that resulted in major protests, the dismissal of the national police chief and the government’s collapse.

