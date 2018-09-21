Listen Live Sports

Polish police arrest suspect in rock attack on synagogue

September 21, 2018 10:24 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in the Polish city of Gdansk have detained a 27-year-old man suspected of smashing a synagogue window during the Yom Kippur holiday earlier this week.

Security footage showed a man hurling a rock at the New Synagogue on Wednesday evening. Several people were nearby inside, including children, but nobody was hurt.

Police said they detained the man around noon Friday in the community of Trabki Wielkie, south of the city. They said he seemed surprised at being apprehended but did not resist.

His detainment came a day after the publication of security footage of the incident triggered a number of calls to police.

Police did not give the man’s name or identify a motive, and said they would hand their evidence to prosecutors.

