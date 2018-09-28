Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Powerful storm rolls across south Greece, outages reported

September 28, 2018 3:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Toppled trees hit power lines and caused outages in parts of Athens as a powerful storm rolls across southern Greece.

Schools in the Greek capital and several other parts of the country were closed Friday, and civil protection services were on alert through the weekend. Winds were expected to reach up to 100 kph (62 mph).

Some ferry services from ports near Athens resumed Friday after being mostly halted for the previous two days, while the bad weather conditions also caused flight delays.

The national weather service EMY said conditions were expected to worsen Friday, affecting the island of Crete, the Cyclades islands and parts of the southern and western mainland.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech