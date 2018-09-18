Listen Live Sports

Puerto Rico sues insurance companies amid unresolved claims

September 18, 2018 4:52 pm
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government is suing insurance companies that officials say have not responded quickly enough to claims filed after Hurricane Maria hit nearly a year ago.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Tuesday that the lawsuits aim to prevent companies from dropping claims because they have allegedly expired. He said insurance companies believe they can drop a claim if clients do not sue within a year.

The lawsuits also seek $2.6 billion in damages for those who have not been compensated since the Category 4 storm hit on Sept 20.

Government officials said some 16,000 claims remain unresolved.

Attorneys in Puerto Rico recently filed a class-action lawsuit addressing the same concerns.

