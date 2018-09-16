Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Pussy Riot member treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning

September 16, 2018 9:14 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill, with fellow activists saying he was poisoned.

Pyotr Verzilov was flown to the German capital late Saturday.

Verzilov was first hospitalized in Moscow on Tuesday and had remained in intensive care, Pussy Riot members said this week.

Maria Alekhina, a member of the group, told The Associated Press that he regained consciousness Friday.

Verzilov, his partner Veronika Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for running onto field in Moscow where soccer’s World Cup final was being played in July. Their protest of what they described as the excessive powers of Russia’s police briefly disrupted the match.

