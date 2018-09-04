Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Romania set to name new anti-corruption prosecutor

September 4, 2018 6:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s justice minister says he has chosen a new chief anti-corruption prosecutor, a prestigious but highly scrutinized job in one of the most graft-riddled countries in the European Union.

The position opened up after President Klaus Iohannis was forced to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi in July after Justice Minister Tudorel Toader accused her of mismanagement and incompetence. She denied the accusations.

Following interviews with six prosecutors, Toader said Tuesday that he would announce the successful candidate on Thursday.

Just one of the applicants for the post is a prosecutor in the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, which Kovesi headed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The ruling Social Democratic Party has often criticized the anti-corruption agency, claiming it unfairly targets politicians.

Under Kovesi’s leadership, it won praise from the European Union, the U.S. and ordinary Romanians.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech